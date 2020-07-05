Liverpool gets Leading League title celebrations again on observe with victory in excess of Aston Villa

Many had recommended Jurgen Klopp’s side was suffering from a thing of a hangover during Thursday’s 4- demolition at the fingers of Manchester Town — the joint-heaviest defeat by a staff already crowned Leading League winner — but Liverpool recovered in time to set relegation-threatened Aston Villa to the sword.

It was not all basic sailing at Anfield on Sunday as Villa squandered many great alternatives to choose the guide, ahead of Sadio Mane at some point broke the deadlock immediately after 71 minutes. Villa, who gave the host a guard of honor just before the sport, experienced even further likelihood to amount the scores, but Liverpool youngster Curtis Jones wrapped up the victory in the dying moments with his to start with Leading League objective.

It caps off a great weekend for the 19-year-aged Jones, who signed a new 5-year agreement with his boyhood club on Saturday.