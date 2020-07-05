Frances Tiafoe tested positive for coronavirus following tennis exhibition

The initially U.S. tennis match to be played with an audience considering that the start of the pandemic experienced a COVID-19-infected player, according to a report.

The DraftKings All-American Workforce Cup, in Atlanta, Ga., had some 450 men and women in the audience on Friday, Deadline documented.

Team captain Frances Tiafoe had examined adverse promptly ahead of his match that working day, but was retested afterward because he was demonstrating signs or symptoms — and that check arrived back again constructive, the internet site stated.

“Frances Tiafoe has examined constructive for the coronavirus,” DraftKings claimed in a statement.

“Like all the players, Tiafoe was analyzed prior to or on arrival in Atlanta and has passed each day temperature tests. Pursuing his match, he was displaying indications and was retested and examined optimistic.”

“Tiafoe has remaining the event site and will not take part in the remainder of the function.

“Upon understanding this information and facts, we instantly commenced deep cleaning and sanitizing the function web site, and enacted protocols in place for speak to tracing and alerting persons who could have been uncovered,” the assertion ongoing.

Tiafoe himself later confirmed his analysis in a Twitter put up.

“Unfortunately, I examined constructive late Friday for Covid-19 and have to withdraw from the All-American Team Cup exclusive celebration in Atlanta this weekend.

“Over the past two months, I have been teaching in Florida and analyzed destructive there as not long ago as a 7 days ago”

This is not the very first time that a tennis player has been diagnosed with the virus. Again in June, Novak Djokovic and his spouse contracted the virus all through the Adria Tour exhibition.

Tiafoe will be replaced by Christopher Eubanks for the remainder of the function.