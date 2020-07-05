F1 motorists divided as various decide on not to kneel in help of Black Life Matter movement in advance of Austrian Grand Prix

All 20 motorists congregated on the get started line ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, the 1st race of the season adhering to the three-month hold off owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lewis Hamilton, who has been working with his sizable system to speak out towards racial and social injustice, knelt on the entrance line sporting a Black Life Make a difference T-shirt, though the relaxation of the motorists had “Finish Racism” prepared on theirs.

Prior to the race, Ferrari driver Leclerc posted a sequence of tweets describing why he experienced chosen not to kneel alongside his peers.

“All 20 motorists stand united with their teams versus racism and prejudice, at the very same time embracing the principles of variety, equality and inclusion, supporting Method 1’s and FIA’s dedication,” he wrote.