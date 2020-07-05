Baltimore protesters toppled a Christopher Columbus statue and threw it in a harbor

Louis Krauss, who shared video clip of the toppling, mentioned there were being at minimum 300 individuals gathered at the scene.
“After it toppled more than the statue broke into numerous parts, which have been then dragged throughout the plaza and dumped into the Internal Harbor,” Krauss explained to CNN.
The statue has stood by Tiny Italy for extra than 30 yrs and is the latest to come down in current weeks amid protests. The two crowds of demonstrators and area orders have taken out other tributes to Columbus, Accomplice leaders and other controversial figures symbolizing racist areas of America’s historical past.
Baltimore Town Council President Brandon Scott said in a assertion he experienced earlier instructed the statue be removed, in accordance to WBAL
.
“I help Baltimore’s Italian-American community and Baltimore’s indigenous local community,” the assertion explained. “I are not able to, on the other hand, assistance Columbus.”
CNN has attained out to the Baltimore Police Department for comment.
On Wednesday, the mayor of Richmond, Virginia, invoked his unexpected emergency powers to take away a number of Accomplice monuments in the course of the metropolis, together with a statue honoring Accomplice Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. Last thirty day period, a choose ordered the elimination of a Accomplice monument in an Atlanta suburb.
In other elements of the country, controversial symbols were being toppled by protesters, like a team in Portland, Oregon, who pulled down a statue of George Washington last month and set its head on fireplace. In Richmond, Virginia, crowds took down the statue Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, a working day after toppling a Columbus statue.
CNN’s Melissa Alonso and Alta Spells contributed to this report.