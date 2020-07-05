Australian shark attack: male killed by shark though spearfishing in the vicinity of Queensland’s Fraser Island

The man was spearfishing in the waters off Indian Head when he was bitten by a shark.
The guy experienced accidents to his leg. A physician and a nurse attempted to help you save his lifetime on the seashore, but he passed absent at about 4.30 p.m. neighborhood time.
Saturday’s attack marked the fourth shark-similar loss of life in Australia this calendar year. In April, Queensland wildlife ranger Zachary Robba, 23, was killed by a terrific white shark also in the vicinity of Indian Head.
In June a 60-calendar year-old surfer died following currently being bitten by a great white shark in the point out of New South Wales, although in January a 57-yr-aged diver died from a shark attack off Western Australia state.
There were no deaths from shark attacks in Australia in 2019 and just a single in 2018, according to Sydney’s Taronga Zoo.
In a put up to his formal Facebook, Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour mentioned that it was a “greatly unfortunate day” for the community group.
“Our deepest condolences go to this young man’s family and pals. The loss of a youthful lifetime with his potential right before him is a tragedy over and above text and we share their disappointment and grief,” Seymour said.
Shark assaults are unbelievably rare, not just in Australia but around the earth. According the Australian Museum, you are more very likely to be struck by lightening in Australia or killed in a automobile accident than attacked by a shark.
Each year fewer than 10 persons a yr on ordinary close to the entire world die of shark attacks, in accordance to the Australian Institute of Marine Science.