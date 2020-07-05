Australian shark attack: male killed by shark though spearfishing in the vicinity of Queensland’s Fraser Island

The man was spearfishing in the waters off Indian Head when he was bitten by a shark.

The guy experienced accidents to his leg. A physician and a nurse attempted to help you save his lifetime on the seashore, but he passed absent at about 4.30 p.m. neighborhood time.

Saturday’s attack marked the fourth shark-similar loss of life in Australia this calendar year. In April, Queensland wildlife ranger Zachary Robba, 23, was killed by a terrific white shark also in the vicinity of Indian Head.