A bicycle owner helps apprehend a murder suspect by lending an officer his wheels

On Tuesday, officers were being canvassing an area in the city’s Outdated Fourth Ward the place a lethal taking pictures occurred when they spotted the suspect, in accordance to a information release from the Atlanta Police Department.

Stephen Willard instructed CNN that he bicycling to his dwelling when he noticed the police chase.

“I’m driving house from function… and the upcoming factor I see is APD officers jogging toward me,” Willard mentioned. “The upcoming detail I know one of the officers is waving his arms and flags me down and suggests, ‘Hey, ma,n permit me borrow your bike!’ ”

Willard got off his bike and handed it to the police officer.

Bodycam video clip the police posted on the web captures the officer pedaling down the BeltLine and on to occupied town streets though trying to keep the suspect in sight. In the audio, he offers updates on the suspect’s site.

Following a few minutes, the officer on the bicycle pulls up to Ponce City Marketplace, a combined-use improvement. An additional officer is currently having the suspect into custody.

“We got him, we received him, we received him,” the bicycling officer says.

In the meantime, Willard experienced termed the precinct and enable the police know in which he was ready. Right after 30 to 40 minutes the officer returned with his bicycle.

“He was really excited about catching the dude, and he thanked me rather a bit,” Willard stated. “I mentioned, you guys are appreciated, even though the voices are loudly denouncing you, you are appreciated.”

Willard and the officer parted approaches.

“It was very fantastic, and it built me feel fantastic, and all the things labored out truly very well,” Willard stated. “They caught the suspect and I bought my bicycle again in 1 piece.”

Nicholas Fonsaca, 21, of Atlanta was arrested and billed with felony murder, according to the law enforcement. He is accused in the shooting dying of a 37-yr-aged male on Sunday, the law enforcement mentioned.

Fonsaca is becoming held at the Fulton County Jail and law enforcement explained to CNN that it is unfamiliar if he has a law firm at this time.

“We are very pleased of the operate our investigators set into this circumstance and happy of the initiatives created by our officers in pursuing and apprehending this risky suspect,” Atlanta Law enforcement said in a assertion.

“Additionally, we are grateful for the help of the bike owner in loaning us his bicycle. With assist from the local community, we can make the Town of Atlanta safer.”