A bicycle owner helps apprehend a murder suspect by lending an officer his wheels

On Tuesday, officers were being canvassing an area in the city’s Outdated Fourth Ward the place a lethal taking pictures occurred when they spotted the suspect, in accordance to a information release from the Atlanta Police Department.

The gentleman straight away fled the space on a bicycle and rode onto the BeltLine, a popular multi-use path that operates as a result of the city, the release reported.

Stephen Willard instructed CNN that he bicycling to his dwelling when he noticed the police chase.

“I’m driving house from function… and the upcoming factor I see is APD officers jogging toward me,” Willard mentioned. “The upcoming detail I know one of the officers is waving his arms and flags me down and suggests, ‘Hey, ma,n permit me borrow your bike!’ ”