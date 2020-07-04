US Navy to deliver two aircraft carriers and a number of warships to South China Sea

The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan Provider Strike Groups are conducting twin carrier operations in the Philippine Sea and South China Sea,” said Lt. Joe Jeiley, a spokesman for the Seventh Fleet. “Functioning two carrier strike groups in the Philippine Sea and South China Sea supplies advanced education prospects for our forces and offers combatant commanders with substantial operational flexibility should really those forces be named upon in reaction to regional situations.

“The existence of two carriers is not in response to any political or planet functions. This innovative capability is 1 of numerous approaches the U.S. Navy promotes protection, steadiness, and prosperity all over the Indo-Pacific.”

The work out is lengthy prepared but comes as China conducts military drills of its very own in the area, in the vicinity of the contested Paracel Islands, workout routines that have been criticized by the US and other countries. The Wall Road Journal initially described the carriers’ participation in the coming training.

“The us agrees with our Southeast Asian close friends: The PRC’s (People’s Republic of China) military exercise in disputed waters of the South China Sea is hugely provocative. We oppose Beijing’s unlawful statements. Time period,” Secretary of Point out Mike Pompeo tweeted on Friday.