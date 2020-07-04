US Navy to deliver two aircraft carriers and a number of warships to South China Sea

US Navy to send two aircraft carriers and several warships to South China Sea

The USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan Provider Strike Groups are conducting twin carrier operations in the Philippine Sea and South China Sea,” said Lt. Joe Jeiley, a spokesman for the Seventh Fleet. “Functioning two carrier strike groups in the Philippine Sea and South China Sea supplies advanced education prospects for our forces and offers combatant commanders with substantial operational flexibility should really those forces be named upon in reaction to regional situations.

“The existence of two carriers is not in response to any political or planet functions. This innovative capability is 1 of numerous approaches the U.S. Navy promotes protection, steadiness, and prosperity all over the Indo-Pacific.”

The work out is lengthy prepared but comes as China conducts military drills of its very own in the area, in the vicinity of the contested Paracel Islands, workout routines that have been criticized by the US and other countries. The Wall Road Journal initially described the carriers’ participation in the coming training.

“The us agrees with our Southeast Asian close friends: The PRC’s (People’s Republic of China) military exercise in disputed waters of the South China Sea is hugely provocative. We oppose Beijing’s unlawful statements. Time period,” Secretary of Point out Mike Pompeo tweeted on Friday.

The Pentagon mentioned in a statement Thursday that China’s “military services exercise routines are the newest in a very long string of PRC actions to assert illegal maritime claims and disadvantage its Southeast Asian neighbors in the South China Sea.”

The Paracel Islands are claimed by China, Vietnam and Taiwan, and the US has extensive explained Beijing has militarized the islands in the South China Sea by using the deployment of armed service components and development of military facilities.

The US Navy often problems Beijing’s claims to the islands by conducting so-termed “Liberty of Navigation Functions,” most just lately in Might.

Officers said the US military workout routines will not be done close to any of the contested islands in the region.

Although the US Navy routinely operates in the place, the operation of two nuclear-powered aircraft carriers — the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan — signifies a sizeable show of pressure and comes amid heightened tensions amongst Washington and Beijing around a selection of spots, including Hong Kong.

This tale has been updated with extra information.

