Thomas Macias posted he regretted attending a bash. He died of coronavirus the future working day

Thomas Macias, 51, went to a barbecue final month near his community in Lake Elsinore, about 70 miles from Los Angeles.

Soon just after the occasion, he started feeling unwell. On June 20, he posted a poignant concept on Facebook to warn his beloved kinds about the risks of the virus, his relatives said.

“I went out a couple of months ago … because of my stupidity I place my mom and sisters and my family’s wellbeing in jeopardy,” he wrote. “This has been a very painful knowledge. This is no joke. If you have to go out, put on a mask, and follow social distancing. … Hopefully with God’s enable, I am going to be ready to survive this.”

A good friend attended the celebration although sick Macias worked as a truck driver and experienced from diabetic issues, making him especially susceptible to the virus. Doctors have explained persons with underlying ailments these types of as diabetic issues, chronic lung disease and asthma are at a greater threat. Prior to the barbecue, he experienced barely absent out, his brother-in-legislation Gustavo Lopez instructed CNN. But he was very social and was experience isolated, and made the decision to stop by his buddies when the state lifted some constraints, he added. “All over the place he went he designed buddies instantaneously,” Lopez mentioned. “He was lacking his mates and missing his family. So as quickly as they lifted some of the restrictions he felt totally free and he regretably went to this get-with each other to be with his buddies and then this was the final result.” READ England unlocks travel with 59 nations around the world -- but not US A mate who was at the bash arrived at out to Macias to say he had coronavirus, and he was informed of the analysis when he attended the collecting but did not assume he could infect anybody due to the fact he had no signs, Lopez stated. “Our comprehension is that a gentleman experienced referred to as him and claimed ‘hey I was at the bash, I realized I was constructive. I failed to inform any individual,'” Lopez reported. “I imagine the gentleman was regretting not telling all people, and he was contacting people who ended up at the social gathering to advocate they get tested.” Macias was upset but blamed himself for the mistake in judgment, even employing his Facebook submit to warn buddies about the hazards of the virus. About a dozen folks who attended the occasion analyzed optimistic, Lopez said. “He was largely involved that he could have potentially infected 1 of us,” his niece, Danielle Lopez, advised CNN on Friday. “Spouse and children meant almost everything for him, he place loved ones above all the things else.” Macias obtained tested on June 15, acquired his positive result June 18 and died June 21. The Riverside County Office of Very important Information verified that he died of coronavirus. Riverside County has over 18,000 confirmed coronavirus conditions and about 460 fatalities. It has the next-best number of conditions in the point out right after Los Angeles County.

CNN’s Nicole Chavez contributed to this report.