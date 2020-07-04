Spain coronavirus: Lockdown ordered for 200,000 in Lleida province

“We’ve determined to apply perimeter controls close to Segrià (county) in reaction to facts that ensure major expansion in the quantity of Covid-19 instances,” Catalan regional president Quim Torra declared at a press conference.

The confinement commenced at midday Saturday and includes the provincial money of Lleida. It will be enforced by 24 law enforcement checkpoints around the county’s perimeter, preventing movement in and out, apart from for operate or to care for people with special desires, two Catalan government spokesmen instructed CNN.

The confinement buy does not have a time limit, and will be in position while necessary to battle the outbreak in the county, the two Catalan govt spokesmen additional.

For the past few weeks, health care personnel have been making an attempt to command various coronavirus outbreaks in the county, involving seasonal farm personnel at agricultural enterprises, and also at a senior care facility and a modest resort that cares for the homeless.