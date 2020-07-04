Portugal slams United kingdom determination to depart it off quarantine listing as ‘absurd’

Augusto Santos Silva, the country’s Minister of International Affairs, mentioned Portugal was “incredibly unhappy” to have been excluded from a checklist of nations around the world from which tourists will be exempt from investing two weeks in isolation right after arriving in England.
Talking to BBC Radio 4 on Friday, Santos Silva explained: “We are pretty unhappy with this determination of the British authorities. We imagine it is really senseless and unfair. It’s rather absurd.
“The United Kingdom has seven moments extra instances linked to Covid-19 than Portugal, so we feel this is not the way in which allies and buddies are treated,” he added.
Though he acknowledged that Portugal has skilled some “precise outbreaks” of Covid-19 in Lisbon, the minister stressed that locations popular with British holidaymakers — this kind of as the Algarve — were being not coronavirus hotspots.
António Costa, the Primary Minister of Portugal, also stated the Algarve was a risk-free area to commit a holiday this summer.
In accordance to United kingdom authorities knowledge, all around 2.5 million Britons traveled to Portugal past calendar year.
CNN’s Isabela Tejera and Milena Veselinovic contributed reporting.