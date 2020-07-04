Of system Donald Trump wishes fireworks over Mount Rushmore — In the meantime in America

These kinds of frivolity could possibly appear to be in inadequate flavor amid a rapidly-worsening pandemic — and unwise because social distancing would not be needed at the celebration. But the getaway that celebrates independence from Britain is becoming made use of to bolster Trump’s phony narrative that the place is carrying out just fine.

“We are headed again in a pretty robust fashion … and I feel we are heading to be extremely good with the coronavirus,” Trump instructed Fox Business enterprise on Wednesday, a day after his government’s major infectious sickness specialist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, had warned that the US could shortly see 100,000 new scenarios for each working day.

The Mount Rushmore condition, South Dakota, has not been as badly strike by the virus as much of the rest of the heartland. But it only can take a person contaminated man or woman in what is anticipated to be a major group to seed new outbreaks.