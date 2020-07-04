MLB cancels its 2020 All-Star Match

Important League Baseball designed the announcement Friday, writing that — with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — the annual activity in between the American League and the Nationwide League wouldn’t be doable this calendar year.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been meant to host the sport this 12 months, but will now host in 2022 as an alternative.

“I want to thank the Dodgers firm and the City of Los Angeles for remaining collaborative partners in the early stages of All-Star planning and for being client and being familiar with in navigating the uncertainty created by the pandemic,” reported Baseball Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. in a statement. “The 2022 All-Star celebration promises to be a unforgettable a single with gatherings through the metropolis and at picturesque Dodger Stadium.”

This is not the initial time the All-Star match, also recognised as the Midsummer Traditional, has been canceled. In 1945, the sport was canceled amidst demanding vacation limitations through the war.