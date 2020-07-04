Lockdown purchased for 200,000 in northeastern Spain owing to Covid-19 outbreaks

“We have made the decision to put into practice perimeter controls close to Segrià (county) in response to facts that validate important growth in the range of Covid-19 scenarios,” Catalan regional president Quim Torra announced at a push convention.

The confinement begun at midday Saturday and incorporates the provincial money of Lleida. It will be enforced by 24 law enforcement checkpoints all around the county’s perimeter, stopping movement in and out, apart from for work or to treatment for folks with specific requirements, two Catalan governing administration spokesmen advised CNN.

The confinement buy does not have a time limit, and will be in spot though needed to beat the outbreak in the county, the two Catalan government spokesmen additional.

For the earlier few weeks, medical personnel have been attempting to command different coronavirus outbreaks in the county, involving seasonal farm workers at agricultural enterprises, and also at a senior care facility and a tiny lodge that cares for the homeless.