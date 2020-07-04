Kimberly Guilfoyle — Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend and prime Trump marketing campaign formal — checks positive for coronavirus

Cory Weinberg by July 4, 2020
“Following screening beneficial, Kimberly was straight away isolated to restrict any exposure,” claimed Sergio Gor, main of staff for the Trump Victory Finance Committee. “She’s performing nicely, and will be retested to make sure the diagnosis is appropriate given that she’s asymptomatic but as a precaution will cancel all approaching functions. Donald Trump Jr was analyzed adverse, but as a precaution is also self isolating and is canceling all general public gatherings.”

Guilfoyle tested beneficial in South Dakota right before she was set to show up at the President’s event at Mount Rushmore, a man or woman acquainted with the matter and a marketing campaign resource familiar with the matter stated.

Guilfoyle was not with the President and Donald Trump Jr. has so far tested unfavorable, the person common with the make any difference explained. That resource claimed Guilfoyle experienced not experienced new make contact with with the President, but she was in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was backstage for his rally there and, was also at his party in Phoenix.
A former Fox Information character, Guilfoyle assumed the position earlier this 12 months of nationwide chairwoman of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, in which she is credited with increasing its ranks of fundraisers.

Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. had been in the higher Plains region internet hosting large-greenback fundraisers for numerous times, people today acquainted with the make a difference explained.

Guilfoyle has “been with a whole lot of the campaign donors” in latest times, 1 supply familiar with the make any difference said.

Billed as a “Mountain West Ranch Retreat,” a person event transpired in Gallatin Gateway, Montana, from Tuesday right up until Thursday, according to 1 of the men and women.

A different occasion was billed as the “Speedy Metropolis Roundup Retreat” in Speedy Town, South Dakota, from Thursday to Friday.

The men and women claimed Guilfoyle was not seen sporting a mask all through the activities.

She is not the first particular person shut to the President to examination optimistic for the virus. A member of the Navy who serves as 1 of Trump’s personalized valets analyzed good in May well. In addition, 8 Trump progress staff staffers who ended up in Tulsa analyzed optimistic for coronavirus.
All of Trump’s campaign staffers who worked on the rally in Tulsa had been quarantining very last 7 days following interacting with numerous colleagues who afterwards analyzed optimistic for coronavirus, CNN claimed at the time. Campaign aides are analyzed prior to occasions, for every the Trump campaign’s protection protocols.
The information of Guilfoyle’s exam comes not extensive after Trump Jr. posted visuals that falsely advised that masks and experience coverings you should not enable reduce the unfold of the hugely contagious virus.

Industry experts say wearing a mask or other confront covering could reduce the transmission of Covid-19 by as substantially as 50%.

Before this 7 days, Trump Jr. posted an graphic on Facebook of a lab exactly where scientists ended up doing work in sure hazmat suits recognized as good force fits. Textual content on the impression says, “This is what virologist don to secure them selves from a virus. Do not worry, however. Your bandana possibly works too.”

The picture is from 2017 and was taken at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province.

In publishing the picture, Trump Jr. wrote, “Stable stage.” The article has been given additional than 40,000 shares and over 69,000 reactions on Facebook.

This story has been up to date with further specifics.

CNN’s Fredreka Schouten, Maeve Reston, Ryan Nobles, Donald Judd and Kate Sullivan contributed to this report.

