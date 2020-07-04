Instagram star flaunted lavish lifestyle but was in fact conspiring to launder hundreds of thousands and thousands of dollars, US prosecutors say

Ramon Olorunwa Abbas appeared in a federal courtroom in Chicago on Friday. He is accused of conspiring to launder hundreds of millions of dollars through cybercrime schemes.

According to a federal affidavit, a single of the alleged victims was the shopper of a New York-centered regulation agency that missing nearly a million pounds in 2019.

Abbas was arrested past thirty day period by legislation enforcement officials in the United Arab Emirates and transferred to the US this 7 days by the FBI.

Prosecutors allege Abbas is one of the leaders of a international community that makes use of personal computer intrusions, business electronic mail compromise (BEC) schemes and dollars laundering capers to steal hundreds of millions of pounds.