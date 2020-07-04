Frederick Douglass’ descendents recite his renowned speech about July 4

Douglass, an abolitionist who fought for social reform in the 1800s, delivered the speech on July 5, 1852 at an Independence Day celebration, pointing out the hypocrisy in the holiday and in the Founding Fathers’ beliefs.
“The U.S. celebrates this Independence Working day amid nationwide protests and calls for systemic reforms,” NPR mentioned in the description of the film. “In this quick movie, 5 youthful descendants of Frederick Douglass browse and respond to excerpts of his well known speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” which asks all of us to look at America’s extended history of denying equal legal rights to Black People.”
In his speech, Douglass says: “The wealthy inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence, bequeathed by your fathers, is shared by you, not by me. The sunlight that brought everyday living and healing to you, has introduced stripes and demise to me. This Fourth [of] July is yours, not mine. You might rejoice, I have to mourn.”
That section is also go through in the 7-moment online video by NPR.
It continues, both by Douglass in 1852 and by his descendants in the video, “What, to the American slave, is your Fourth of July? I solution: a day that reveals to him, a lot more than all other days in the calendar year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the regular target. To him, your celebration is a sham your boasted liberty, an unholy license your national greatness, inflammation vainness your sounds of rejoicing are vacant and heartless your denunciations of tyrants, brass fronted impudence your shouts of liberty and equality, hollow mockery your prayers and hymns, your sermons and thanksgivings, with all your religious parade, and solemnity, are, to him, mere bombast, fraud, deception, impiety, and hypocrisy.”
Immediately after reciting excerpts, his descendents responded to what they’d read.
“This speech was prepared almost 170 years ago, but this part of it is nevertheless very related, primarily with present day protests,” said Douglass Washington Morris II.
“When the Fourth of July in all probability does not feel the similar to me as it does to many others, I would not say that it has no indicating because it is the time when The united states as a state became totally free from another nation,” explained Alexa Anne Watson. “But I would say it is not the time in which I received my liberty.”
Isidore Dharma Douglass Skinner closes out the movie on an optimistic take note, indicating: “I believe in lots of ways we are continue to slaves to the notion that it will never ever get better, but I imagine that there is hope and I feel that it can be significant that we rejoice Black pleasure and Black existence and we bear in mind that improve is achievable, modify is possible and that you will find hope.”