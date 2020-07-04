Frederick Douglass’ descendents recite his renowned speech about July 4

Douglass, an abolitionist who fought for social reform in the 1800s, delivered the speech on July 5, 1852 at an Independence Day celebration, pointing out the hypocrisy in the holiday and in the Founding Fathers’ beliefs.

On Saturday, five of Douglass’ descendants — Douglass Washington Morris II, 20, Isidore Dharma Douglass Skinner, 15, Zoë Douglass Skinner, 12, Alexa Anne Watson, 19 and Haley Rose Watson, 17 — recited the speech in a quick film for NPR

“The U.S. celebrates this Independence Working day amid nationwide protests and calls for systemic reforms,” NPR mentioned in the description of the film. “In this quick movie, 5 youthful descendants of Frederick Douglass browse and respond to excerpts of his well known speech, “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” which asks all of us to look at America’s extended history of denying equal legal rights to Black People.”

In his speech, Douglass says: “The wealthy inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence, bequeathed by your fathers, is shared by you, not by me. The sunlight that brought everyday living and healing to you, has introduced stripes and demise to me. This Fourth [of] July is yours, not mine. You might rejoice, I have to mourn.”