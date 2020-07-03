Washington Redskins: FedEx asks workforce to change their title immediately after tension from additional than 80 investor groups

“We have communicated to the crew in Washington our ask for that they adjust the team name,” FedEx told CNN Enterprise in a assertion.

The shipping expert services organization — which sponsors and has naming legal rights for the stadium the Washington team plays in — unveiled its statement just after much more than 80 groups and shareholders that spend in the organization despatched a letter to FedEx CEO Frederick Smith contacting on it to “terminate its business and community interactions” with the franchise because of the name.

Nike NKE Pepsi PEP Identical letters were also despatched by buyers to the CEOs of, which would make Redskins uniforms and devices, and, its snack and beverage husband or wife. Those people two firms have not responded to CNN Business enterprise requests for remark.

CNN Small business has also achieved out to the NFL and the team for comment.