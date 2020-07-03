The US, Brazil and many others lifted lockdowns early. It turned fatal.

A CNN evaluation of guidelines throughout 18 nations has proven that most of the international locations that have now been selected by the European Union as having the epidemic below control only started easing their polices soon after observing sustained drops in every day new scenarios of Covid-19.

In distinction, three of the four nations with the world’s highest death tolls and scenario counts — the United States, Brazil and India — have both under no circumstances thoroughly shut down or commenced reopening just before their case counts started to drop.

The EU formally agreed a set of tips of 15 nations it considers secure plenty of to permit their people to travel into its territory on Tuesday. To get on the list, nations have to examine a variety of packing containers: their new circumstances per 100,000 citizens in excess of the earlier 14 days have to be comparable to or beneath that of the EU, and they need to have a stable or reducing trend of new conditions around this period of time in comparison to the previous 14 days.

The bloc will also consider what steps nations are getting, this sort of as speak to tracing, and how dependable every single nation’s facts is.

The list contains Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Montenegro, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay. China, where the virus originated, is also on the list, but the EU will only offer China entry on the condition of reciprocal arrangements. An analysis of the coronavirus response in the 14 countries reveals they have one critical point in common. Regardless of financial pressure, the vast majority refused to ease social distancing measures while their case counts were still heading up. And when they did lift their lockdowns, they did it in a careful, phased fashion. Experts say lockdowns have likely prevented hundreds of millions of infections around the world. A modeling study published in the scientific journal Nature last month estimated that by early April, shutdown policies saved 285 million people in China from getting infected, 49 million in Italy and 60 million in the US. "I don't think any human endeavor has ever saved so many lives in such a short period of time. There have been substantial individual costs to staying home and canceling events, but the data show that each day made a profound difference," said the study's lead author, Solomon Hsiang, a professor and director of the Global Policy Laboratory at the University of California, Berkeley. Just how successful a lockdown has been depends on a number of reasons, including whether it was put in place early enough. No two lockdowns are alike, so while people in countries like Italy or Spain faced fines if they ventured outside their homes for anything other than essential reasons, in Japan, staying at home was a recommendation rather than an order. Australia, Canada, New Zealand were quick to restrict travel, while in other countries including Algeria, Georgia and Morocco, children were the first to see the impact of the pandemic as schools closed. Other measures included stay-at-home orders, non-essential store closures, quarantining and isolation. Some countries, like Algeria, Rwanda, Montenegro and China have seen outbreaks after restrictions were lifted. That prompted officials to reintroduce some measures regionally. In China, the capital city of Beijing was put under a partial lockdown last month following new cluster linked to a food market. Montenegro brought back bans on mass events last week after seeing a new outbreak of cases following three weeks of being virus-free. And in Rwanda, health authorities placed a number of villages into renewed lockdown last week after new cases emerged there. But the restrictions introduced to counteract the disease have also been vastly detrimental for the economy and have exacerbated existing inequalities in education and the workplace, as well as between genders, races and socio-economic backgrounds. As retailers and schools closed and virtually all travel ceased, hundreds of millions of people around the world have suddenly found themselves unemployed. The impact on the economy is one of the reasons why some leaders, including the US President Donald Trump, have been pushing for rapid reopening, even as infectious diseases experts warned about lifting restrictions too early. A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the number of lives scientists say were saved because of lockdowns. It has been corrected.

