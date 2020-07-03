The authentic Russia hoax (opinion)

But the authentic hoax is how White Residence officers are covering up for Trump’s incompetence as commander in chief who is accountable for the welfare of the US military services and who has persistently taken care of a bizarre bromance with a previous KGB officer, Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On Monday White Home press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said of the intelligence surrounding the Russian bounties, “there were dissenting viewpoints inside of the intelligence local community, and it would not be elevated to the president right up until it was verified.” Robert O’ Brien, Trump’s nationwide security adviser, equally tweeted that mainly because the intelligence hadn’t been “verified” the president wasn’t briefed.

But this clarification will make no perception at all. Presidents get a great deal of unverified information and facts. Intelligence is not like arithmetic wherever 2+2 can usually be “confirmed” to make 4.

Consider of the operation throughout which Osama bin Laden was killed by US Navy SEALs in Abbottabad, Pakistan in 2011.