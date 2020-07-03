Serena Williams will take to the tennis court docket with daughter Olympia

Serena Williams takes to the tennis court with daughter Olympia
The 23-time grand slam champion took to the court docket with daughter Olympia, who turns 3 in September, as the pair sported matching purple outfits.

In photographs posted on Williams’ Instagram, the pair are witnessed celebrating, sharing a large 5 and walking off court docket — where Olympia leaves her racket for mom to decide up.

The coronavirus outbreak indicates Williams has not performed considering the fact that February’s Fed Cup qualifiers in Washington.

The WTA Tour is scheduled to return in August ahead of the US Open later on in the month, whilst Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou just lately informed CNN he doubted she would enjoy in New York if her household and daughter can’t be there with her.
Subsequently, Williams made a video clip announcement informing admirers she would engage in at the US Open.
Rigorous steps have been proposed by the US Tennis Association to enable the grand slam to consider position, which includes the proposal of creating a bubble for players at an airport hotel outside the house Manhattan — where by most players keep — and limiting entourage quantities to just 1.
Serena Williams posted this photo to Instagram of her and her daughter playing tennis, with the message, &#39;Caption this.&#39;

Motherhood

Williams, 38, has been open about the trials of motherhood since supplying beginning to her daughter in 2017.

She has recalled the “everyday living-threatening” knowledge of childbirth as properly as her struggle with postpartum thoughts as she suffered the heaviest reduction of her job.
Next defeat in the 2018 Wimbledon ultimate, Williams reported she was participating in for “all mothers out there.”
An additional grand slam victory, the previous of which she won at the 2017 Australian Open up, would see Williams tie with Margaret Court’s file.

