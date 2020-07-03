Serena Williams will take to the tennis court docket with daughter Olympia

The 23-time grand slam champion took to the court docket with daughter Olympia , who turns 3 in September, as the pair sported matching purple outfits.

In photographs posted on Williams’ Instagram, the pair are witnessed celebrating, sharing a large 5 and walking off court docket — where Olympia leaves her racket for mom to decide up.

The coronavirus outbreak indicates Williams has not performed considering the fact that February’s Fed Cup qualifiers in Washington.