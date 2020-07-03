NFL designs to play Black national anthem prior to Week 1 video games

The news was 1st described by The Undefeated , which is owned by ESPN.

In accordance to the source, “Lift Each individual Voice and Sing” will be performed ahead of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” This will commence with the nationally televised initially sport of the period, which is on September 10, when the defending Tremendous Bowl champions, the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, host the Houston Texans.

The track also will be played all through the entire slate of individuals Week 1 Sunday afternoon online games, through Sunday Night Football and for the duration of the two ESPN Monday evening game titles, the supply claims.

On top of that, the resource says that the league is doing the job collaboratively with gamers to figure out victims of systemic racism in the course of the period. Amid the goods currently being reviewed with gamers are incorporating names of victims on helmet decals or jerseys patches, as very well as instructional plans and storytelling (these kinds of as supplemental PSAs about the victims and their families).