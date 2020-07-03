NFL designs to play Black national anthem prior to Week 1 video games

Seth Grace by July 3, 2020 Sports
NFL plans to play Black national anthem before Week 1 games

The news was 1st described by The Undefeated, which is owned by ESPN.

In accordance to the source, “Lift Each individual Voice and Sing” will be performed ahead of “The Star-Spangled Banner.” This will commence with the nationally televised initially sport of the period, which is on September 10, when the defending Tremendous Bowl champions, the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs, host the Houston Texans.

The track also will be played all through the entire slate of individuals Week 1 Sunday afternoon online games, through Sunday Night Football and for the duration of the two ESPN Monday evening game titles, the supply claims.

On top of that, the resource says that the league is doing the job collaboratively with gamers to figure out victims of systemic racism in the course of the period. Amid the goods currently being reviewed with gamers are incorporating names of victims on helmet decals or jerseys patches, as very well as instructional plans and storytelling (these kinds of as supplemental PSAs about the victims and their families).

“Raise Each individual Voice and Sing” was initially prepared as a poem by James Weldon Johnson, in accordance to the NAACP’s web site. Johnson’s brother John Rosamond Johnson established the poem to tunes in 1899. It was initial done in 1900 by a choir at the segregated Stanton University in Jacksonville, Florida — exactly where James Weldon Johnson was principal — as portion of a celebration of previous President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.
READ  Enthusiasts flout social distancing principles at Bulgarian Cup final
Seth Grace

About the author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.
View all posts by Seth Grace »

Related Posts

Fans flout social distancing rules at Bulgarian Cup final

Enthusiasts flout social distancing principles at Bulgarian Cup final

July 2, 2020
Everton Weekes: West Indies cricket legend dies aged 95

Everton Weekes: West Indies cricket legend dies aged 95

July 2, 2020
Missouri man freed from prison with help from WNBA star Maya Moore

Missouri male freed from prison with assistance from WNBA star Maya Moore

July 2, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *