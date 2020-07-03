Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father Abdulmanap dies ‘from Covid-19 complications’

Abdulmanap died in a Moscow medical center due to issues stemming from Covid-19 an infection, according to the RT.com web page. He was aged 57.
“I ask Allah to bless the deceased with his mercy, and to give your believing hearts endurance irrespective of the discomfort and to bring us together with our loved ones in heaven.
“Khabib is very strong, his loved ones is extremely powerful and his father is really robust,” Abdelaziz mentioned. “He is enhancing. He opened his eyes and he is responding a tiny bit — very good signal. Allah is in manage.”
RT.com described that Abdulmanap suffered a coronary heart assault right after remaining identified with coronavirus. He then underwent crisis bypass medical procedures, soon after which he was two times put into a medically-induced coma.
“Really sorry to hear of the passing of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. A genius of overcome athletics and absolute inspiration to so a lot of up and coming fighters.
“Sadly only moving into his key of coaching this kind of a decline and tragedy. RIP and finest needs to his family through this complicated time.”
Khabib Nurmagomedov, 31, is the reigning UFC light-weight winner and has the longest energetic undefeated streak in MMA.
Describing Abdulmanap as “environment-renowned mixed martial arts coach,” RT.com mentioned Khabib’s father transformed a component of their loved ones dwelling into a gymnasium, which was the place son discovered to wrestle.