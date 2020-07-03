Hillary Clinton on Trump’s handling of coronavirus: ‘I would have accomplished a better job’

The comment from a former rival, which arrived in the course of a huge-ranging job interview on a documentary produced this 12 months about Clinton’s life, hits Trump on an issue that has depressed his reelection hopes and frustrated his administration.

“We certain could have accomplished a greater task saving lives, modeling superior, additional liable behavior,” Clinton instructed The Hollywood Reporter’s “Awards Chatter” podcast . “I don’t feel we always ought to have experienced as deep an economic assault on livelihoods and work as we have. So I know I would have carried out a superior career.”

Clinton reported it was “irritating to be on the sidelines in a pandemic,” including that although she is attempting to do her portion by talking out and increasing revenue, she feels like she could do a lot more.

The coronavirus pandemic has dominated the previous four months of American everyday living, which include altering each and every facet of the presidential campaign. Trump’s marketing campaign has struggled to forge on in the face of the pandemic and the economic downturn it triggered. A lot more than 2.7 million instances of Covid-19 have been verified in the United States, by considerably the most in the world, and extra than 128,000 People in america have died.