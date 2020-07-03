France sends skulls of 24 independence fighters back to Algeria

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune introduced the move on Thursday, the state-operate Algeria Press Assistance described, and French media claimed they arrived in the Algerian capital, Algiers, on Friday afternoon.

France colonized Algeria from 1830 right until its independence in 1962, pursuing a 7-yr war, but resistance to the profession flared up on numerous instances throughout the preceding century.

The stays of a number of leaders of the resistance movements are amongst individuals being returned, the President claimed.

They include things like allies of Emir Abdelkader, an Islamic preacher who led a group of tribesmen in a prolonged wrestle towards French forces in the mid-19th century.