Chris O’Dowd states backlash versus celebrities’ ‘Imagine’ go over was justified

The 3-minute clip saw actors, comedians and singers which includes Kristen Wiig, Jimmy Fallon, Natalie Portman, Will Ferrell, Sia and Norah Jones, getting turns to sing a line of Lennon’s traditional in what was supposed to be a exhibit of solidarity.

But soon after Gadot shared the star-studded online video montage on her Instagram, critics took to social media to categorical their disdain and accused the celebs of getting out of touch. Singer Nick Cave even named it “the most worry-inducing model ever recorded.”

Showing in Monday’s episode of Louis Theroux’s “Grounded” podcast, O’Dowd mentioned the criticism bordering what was intended to be a heartwarming gesture was justified.