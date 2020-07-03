Air France to reduce much more than 7,500 employment

The airline expects additional than 3,500 “organic departures” — via attrition — that will assist compensate for the occupation cuts

Air France will lower 6,560 careers by the close of 2022. Its subsidiary HOP!, a regional French operator, will reduce 1,020 employment in excess of the subsequent a few yrs, practically halving its get the job done force.

The global airline industry will shed a history $84 billion this 12 months, in accordance to the International Air Transportation Affiliation, which does not count on a return to profitability in 2021 even if there is a sharp rebound in world financial activity.

At the peak of the Covid-19 disaster, the firm misplaced €15 million ($16.9 million) for each day, Air France mentioned Friday in a statement.