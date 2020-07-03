21 Savage aiming to aid little ones with monetary literacy for the duration of quarantine

As a immediate response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Grammy-award winning rapper introduced he is launching a multi-tier enlargement of his Juma Financial institution Account Monetary Literacy system that delivers economic means nationwide.

He is producing a $25,000 donation to the City of Atlanta’s #ATLStrong Covid-19 reduction fund, proven by Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, and is launching Bank Account At Residence — a no cost on the internet economical literacy source by a partnership with mobile banking services provider Chime and education and learning technology platform, EVERFI.

For the past two yrs, 21 Savage has partnered with award-winning nationwide economic literacy nonprofit Juma for his youth-targeted financial literacy application known as Lender Account.

Prior to the pandemic, the method presented underserved youth with entry to profession counseling, occupation coaching, and job placement at sports and leisure services including Mercedes Benz Stadium and Condition Farm Arena.