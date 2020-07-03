13-ton shipment of human hair, probable from Chinese prisoners, seized

According to the CPB, the shipment originated in Xinjiang, China, signaling likely human legal rights abuses of forced labor and imprisonment. The merchandise ended up worth over $800,000.
Xinjiang is an autonomous rural location in the northwest of China and dwelling to about 11 million Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority with a distinctive tradition and language. Until eventually a short while ago, there have been several additional Uyghurs in Xinjiang than Han Chinese, the ethnic the greater part that helps make up the relaxation of the region.
The US Point out Division estimates that around one million Uyghurs have been detained in a large network of internment camps in Xinjiang, in which they are reportedly “subjected to torture, cruel and inhumane cure these kinds of as bodily and sexual abuse, pressured labor, and loss of life.”
In addition to political indoctrination, previous detainees have advised CNN that they seasoned slumber deprivation, absence of foods and pressured injections.
This is the second time this yr that the CBP has seized products from China suspected to have been designed from prisoner’s hair.
“It is definitely critical that American importers make certain that the integrity of their source chain fulfills the humane and moral expectations envisioned by the American authorities and by American buyers,” claimed Brenda Smith, government assistant commissioner of the CBP Place of work of Trade.
“The generation of these merchandise constitutes a incredibly significant human legal rights violation, and the detention buy is intended to ship a distinct and direct information to all entities looking for to do organization with the United States that illicit and inhumane methods will not be tolerated in U.S. offer chains.”
China has confronted global scrutiny for its therapy of the Uyghurs, and in June, President Trump signed a bill into legislation that aimed to punish Beijing for its repression of the ethnic minority.
Having said that, in accordance to John Bolton’s new e-book “The Room Where by It Transpires”, Trump instructed Chinese President Xi Jinping in 2019 that he should “go ahead with constructing the camps.” For each Bolton’s account, Trump assumed that was “specifically the ideal thing to do.”