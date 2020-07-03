13-ton shipment of human hair, probable from Chinese prisoners, seized

According to the CPB , the shipment originated in Xinjiang, China, signaling likely human legal rights abuses of forced labor and imprisonment. The merchandise ended up worth over $800,000.

Xinjiang is an autonomous rural location in the northwest of China and dwelling to about 11 million Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority with a distinctive tradition and language. Until eventually a short while ago, there have been several additional Uyghurs in Xinjiang than Han Chinese, the ethnic the greater part that helps make up the relaxation of the region.

The US Point out Division estimates that around one million Uyghurs have been detained in a large network of internment camps in Xinjiang, in which they are reportedly “subjected to torture, cruel and inhumane cure these kinds of as bodily and sexual abuse, pressured labor, and loss of life.”

In addition to political indoctrination, previous detainees have advised CNN that they seasoned slumber deprivation, absence of foods and pressured injections.