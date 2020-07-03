According to the CPB , the shipment originated in Xinjiang, China, signaling possible human legal rights abuses of forced labor and imprisonment. The products and solutions were truly worth about $800,000.

The US State Office estimates that about a person million Uyghurs have been detained in a large community of internment camps in Xinjiang, the place they are reportedly “subjected to torture, cruel and inhumane procedure these kinds of as physical and sexual abuse, forced labor, and loss of life.”