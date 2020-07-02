Updates from all around the environment

Fishermen wearing protective facial area masks clean a freshly caught fish even though people today line up to acquire portions of the fish, in Havana, Cuba, on Saturday, June 27. Ismael Francisco/AP

Havana will get started a partial reopening on Friday, Cuban Primary Minister Marrero Cruz said Wednesday evening of the country’s money town.

Cuba shut its borders in March, canceling all normal industrial flights to and from the island, and went underneath a stringent lockdown immediately after 3 Italian vacationers had been diagnosed with coronavirus.

But lately it commenced a gradual easing of constraints as bacterial infections dropped.

The reopening in Havana will allow restaurants, bars and other enterprises to reopen but with limited potential, the prime minister reported. Havana residents will also be in a position to go to the beach for the initial time in approximately 3 months.

On the other hand, intercontinental travel to and from most of Cuba will continue to be suspended.

Cuba’s principal island, the place Havana is situated, continues to be closed to global travelers. Website visitors will, however, be in a position to vacation to 5 offshore islands, which the Cuban governing administration has formulated for tourism.

As of Wednesday, the place experienced recorded 86 fatalities and 2,348 cases of coronavirus, in accordance to Cuban health officers.