Tom Hanks: ‘Shame on you’ if you aren’t putting on a mask

is now urging persons to mask up. Actor Tom Hanks and his spouse, actress/singer Rita Wilson, have been two of the very first famous people to announce they had contracted the virus and, in accordance to Folks, Hanksis now urging persons to mask up.

“There is certainly genuinely only three items we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Dress in a mask, social distance, wash our fingers,” he was quoted as saying. “Those people items are so simple, so uncomplicated, if any person are not able to find it in themselves to follow these a few quite basic items — I just feel shame on you.”

Hanks and Wilson were identified — and quarantined — whilst in Australia in March.