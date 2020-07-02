Thomas Macias posted he regretted attending a party. He died of coronavirus the upcoming working day

Thomas Macias, 51, went to a barbecue final month near his group in Lake Elsinore, about 70 miles from Los Angeles.

Soon following the social gathering, he begun experience ill. On June 20, he posted a poignant concept on Facebook to alert his beloved kinds about the dangers of the virus, his family members mentioned.

“I went out a pair of months ago … for the reason that of my stupidity I put my mother and sisters and my family’s health and fitness in jeopardy,” he wrote. “This has been a extremely painful knowledge. This is no joke. If you have to go out, have on a mask, and apply social distancing. … With any luck , with God’s assist, I’ll be in a position to endure this.”