Thomas Macias posted he regretted attending a party. He died of coronavirus the upcoming working day

Thomas Macias, 51, went to a barbecue final month near his group in Lake Elsinore, about 70 miles from Los Angeles.
Soon following the social gathering, he begun experience ill. On June 20, he posted a poignant concept on Facebook to alert his beloved kinds about the dangers of the virus, his family members mentioned.
“I went out a pair of months ago … for the reason that of my stupidity I put my mother and sisters and my family’s health and fitness in jeopardy,” he wrote. “This has been a extremely painful knowledge. This is no joke. If you have to go out, have on a mask, and apply social distancing. … With any luck , with God’s assist, I’ll be in a position to endure this.”
A buddy attended the celebration even though ill
Right before the barbecue, he had hardly long gone out, his brother-in-legislation Gustavo Lopez explained to CNN. But he was extremely social and was experience isolated, and resolved to take a look at his mates when the point out lifted some limitations, he added.
“All over the place he went he made friends immediately,” Lopez mentioned. “He was missing his friends and missing his spouse and children. So as shortly as they lifted some of the limits he felt absolutely free and he sadly went to this get-alongside one another to be with his close friends and then this was the consequence.”
A mate who was at the social gathering attained out to Macias to say he experienced coronavirus, and he was aware of the analysis when he attended the collecting but did not feel he could infect anybody because he had no signs or symptoms, Lopez mentioned.
“Our understanding is that a gentleman experienced referred to as him and stated ‘hey I was at the get together, I realized I was optimistic. I didn’t convey to anyone,'” Lopez mentioned. “I believe the gentleman was regretting not telling most people, and he was contacting people who were at the celebration to advise they get tested.”
Macias was upset but blamed himself for the error in judgment, even utilizing his Fb write-up to warn pals about the hazards of the virus. About a dozen people today who attended the celebration analyzed positive, Lopez claimed.
Riverside County has more than 18,000 verified coronavirus scenarios and about 460 deaths. It has the second-greatest selection of situations in the point out immediately after Los Angeles County.