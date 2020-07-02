Senate approves remaining sanctions monthly bill to punish China about Hong Kong

The Hong Kong Autonomy Act would impose sanctions on corporations and folks that assistance China prohibit Hong Kong’s autonomy. It was permitted by unanimous consent Thursday, and it will now go to President Donald Trump’s desk.

The Senate originally handed the bill previous 7 days and the Property approved it on Wednesday with a slight technological change, according to Sen. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, the co-authors of the legislation. As a result the Senate essential to approve the marginally altered variation ahead of sending it to Trump.

The shift by lawmakers arrives as China has passed a controversial national protection regulation for Hong Kong that lends Beijing sweeping new powers about the semi-autonomous town.

Critics say the law, which was not exposed to the community until finally soon after it was handed, marks an erosion of the city’s important civil and political freedoms the Chinese and nearby governments argue it’s required to control unrest and uphold mainland sovereignty.