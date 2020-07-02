Russia’s Vladimir Putin is by now one of the world’s longest-serving leaders

Early referendum effects showed overpowering guidance for Putin’s proposed constitutional reforms, together with just one that resets the clock on the President’s time period restrict. Should really he win the 2024 election and the future a single, 6 many years afterwards, Putin could cling on to energy right up until he is 84, pushing his reign to additional than 36 several years.

Putin has presently been in electric power for over 20 yrs, coming in at quantity 14 on a listing of the world’s longest-serving leaders, excluding royals, who typically serve for existence.

His longevity has come from shuffling back again and forth involving the roles of primary minister and president consistently given that 1999. He is regarded as an autocratic chief, and even though the state retains elections, they are widely witnessed as undemocratic and made in his favor. Election displays said the 2018 presidential vote was “overly managed” and “lacked genuine competition.”

The size of Putin’s rule now puts him in the corporation of autocrats like Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who had the constitution correctly changed so he could extend his rule to 35 several years in overall.

Should really he rule Russia for one more two phrases, Putin’s reign will glimpse a lot more like all those of Cameroon’s Paul Biya, Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Iran’s Ali Khamenei and Cambodia’s Hun Sen, all of whom have been in energy for more than 35 a long time.

Cory Weinberg
