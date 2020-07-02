Nick Cordero may have to have lung transplant

On Thursday, the Broadway star’s spouse Amanda Kloots advised “CBS This Early morning” host Gayle King that “a whole lot of factors would have to line up” in buy for a transplant to take position.

“That is most probably the possibility,” Kloots explained of the transplant. “A 99 per cent prospect that he would be needing that in order to reside the sort of existence that I know my spouse would want to reside.”

She explained Cordero is even now “exceptionally weak” after being in the intense care device of the medical center for three months.

She visits him in the medical center each day, she advised King, contacting it “vicious circle or the ICU dance simply because you just feel like you are in this momentum of heading all over, about, all-around like a hamster wheel.”