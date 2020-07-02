Nick Cordero could want lung transplant

On Thursday, the Broadway star’s wife Amanda Kloots told “CBS This Morning” host Gayle King that “a good deal of issues would have to line up” in get for a transplant to consider position.

“That is most very likely the chance,” Kloots explained of the transplant. “A 99 p.c possibility that he would be needing that in order to are living the type of existence that I know my spouse would want to dwell.”

She reported Cordero is even now “really weak” soon after remaining in the intense care unit of the hospital for 3 months.

She visits him in the medical center just about every working day, she told King, calling it “vicious circle or the ICU dance due to the fact you just feel like you happen to be in this momentum of heading all around, around, about like a hamster wheel.”