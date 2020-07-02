Mavericks re-sign Trey Burke after Willie Cauley-Stein opts out of resumed time

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks signed guard Trey Burke on Wednesday immediately after middle Willie Cauley-Stein resolved not to rejoin the crew for the planned resumption of the year.

Burke spent component of the 2018-19 year with the Mavericks right after coming about in the blockbuster trade that also introduced Kristaps Porzingis from the New York Knicks.

The 27-calendar year-aged Burke performed 25 video games this time with Philadelphia before he was waived in February, about a thirty day period right before the NBA shut down mainly because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cauley-Stein, obtained in a offer with Golden Condition right before the trading deadline this yr, opted out of playing for the reason that of the impending birth of his daughter this thirty day period.

President of basketball operations Donnie Nelson reported the Mavericks selected a guard more than an interior participant due to the fact of a will need for backups guiding All-Star Luka Doncic and taking pictures guard Tim Hardaway Jr.

Jalen Brunson, one particular of the backups to Doncic, won’t participate in if the year resumes simply because of shoulder surgery.

Burke has vocation averages of 10.5 factors and 3.5 helps in 386 games above 7 seasons. He has played for Utah and Washington in addition to the Knicks, Mavericks and 76ers.

The Mavericks are intended to resume the season July 31 from Houston in Orlando, Florida.