Indian wedding: Groom dies two times later and 80 people infected with coronavirus

A total of 400 friends have been analyzed after the marriage, which took area two weeks ago in Paliganj, in the condition of Bihar, stated Kishore Chaudhary, the main clinical officer in Patna.

All those who analyzed favourable have been taken to a local treatment centre, Chaudhary advised CNN on Thursday.

The groom was ill right before the wedding on June 15, according to Surendra Kumar, district official in Paliganj, and his condition was worsening.

He had traveled from Gurgaon, in the northern condition of Haryana, for the wedding day, Kumar told CNN. The distance concerning the two towns is extra than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) by street.