Everton Weekes: West Indies cricket legend dies aged 95

He was 1 of the “3 Ws” — alongside with Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott — who put Barbados and West Indies cricket on the map in the 1950s.

It is expected that he will be buried together with Worrell and Walcott, who died in 1967 and 2006 respectively, at the Three Ws Stadium on the University of the West Indies’ Cave Hill Campus in Barbados wherever a plot has been left vacant for Weekes.

Cricket West Indies compensated tribute to Weekes, tweeting: “Our hearts are weighty as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our hearts are significant as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes.

Weekes manufactured his Examination debut at the age of just 22 through England’s 1947-48 tour of the Caribbean.