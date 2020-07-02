Everton Weekes: West Indies cricket legend dies aged 95

Seth Grace by July 2, 2020 Sports
He was 1 of the “3 Ws” — alongside with Frank Worrell and Clyde Walcott — who put Barbados and West Indies cricket on the map in the 1950s.

It is expected that he will be buried together with Worrell and Walcott, who died in 1967 and 2006 respectively, at the Three Ws Stadium on the University of the West Indies’ Cave Hill Campus in Barbados wherever a plot has been left vacant for Weekes.

Cricket West Indies compensated tribute to Weekes, tweeting: “Our hearts are weighty as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes. Our hearts are significant as we mourn the loss of an icon. A legend, our hero, Sir Everton Weekes.

Weekes manufactured his Examination debut at the age of just 22 through England’s 1947-48 tour of the Caribbean.

That exact same yr, he turned the initial batsman to rating 5 Test centuries in consecutive innings — a record that stands to this working day.

The document could have been 6 consecutive hundreds of years experienced he not been run out for 90 in Madras.

Weekes’ fairly diminutive stature almost never stopped him from dominating opposition bowling attacks.

When named by Wisden as a single of its 5 Cricketers of the Year in 1950, it was written that “Weekes possessed in total evaluate these gifts which are the hallmark of all actually fantastic batsmen — fantastic quickness of eye and foot,” adding that “numerous bowlers should have been astonished at the speed with which the ball hurtled straight again earlier him.”

It was predicted that Weekes would keep on to accomplish and deliver for the West Indies side, and in truth he did.

He completed his worldwide enjoying profession in 1958 obtaining amassed 4,455 Take a look at operates at an normal of 58.61 and 15 centuries. Weekes’ typical continues to be in the top rated 10 career averages for a participant with additional than 4,000 runs.

Race and Barriers

Weekes was born into a environment however rife with systemic and societal racism.

As a 13-yr old, Weekes commenced playing for Westshire Cricket Club in the Barbados Cricket League as his nearby club Pickwick catered only to white players.
Batting spots were being predominantly reserved for lighter-skinned gamers, but these kinds of was Weekes’ skill that he pressured his way into the Barbados workforce at 18.

Even immediately after his illustrious taking part in occupation was in excess of Weekes confronted discrimation.

Trevor Chesterfield recounts in an essay entitled ‘Zimbabwe Cricket: A Challenge virtually Won’ in the ebook “Cricketing Cultures in Conflict: Cricketing Globe Cup 2003” that Weekes was a concentrate on of racism all through a 1967 exhibition tour of the then-named Rhodesia.

On a vacation working day, Weekes joined his white teammates for a drink at a Gwelo bar but was separately explained to on arrival, “Get out, you know wherever your bar is.”

Weekes and previous West Indies teammate Rohan Kanhai threatened to abandon the tour but remained soon after an apology from officers in government.

Worrall and Weekes head out to bat at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England.

The discrimination didn’t quit there and, though Weekes was stated to be a delicate-mannered and peaceful man or woman, he was unafraid to stand up to racism.

When denied by officials at the time, a video game against a community facet in Gwelo — now regarded as Gweru in Zimbabwe — was moved from a ground in the white place to a substandard floor in the black space owing to Weekes’ and Kanhai’s existence in the touring aspect.

A white neighborhood approached the Bajan good ahead of the game, barking: “Say you there … Weekes, I know you happen to be going to give us a to start with-class functionality, are not you?” all when wagging his finger.

The then-42-calendar year aged replied: “Very well, as this is a second-course venue, it’ll be a next-class effectiveness.”

Weekes proceeded to purposefully major-edge his initial ball and walked off without the need of ready to see if he had been caught out.

Current day

Weekes suffered a heart attack in June final yr but rallied to see his 95th birthday in February this calendar year.

The West Indies team observed a minutes silence in memory of Weekes today.
The present West Indies aspect arrived in England at the starting of June for a three-Test sequence set to commence on July 8.

It has been declared that both equally England and the West Indies will activity the Black Lives Make any difference logo on their shirts throughout the sequence.

Equally groups are putting on black armbands now all through their respective intra-squad warm-up matches to honor Weekes, with the West Indies also keeping a minute’s silence before play.
