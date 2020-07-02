Coca-Cola is shutting down Odwalla juice

Coca-Cola’s KO The company manufactured the get in touch with “provided a promptly shifting market and despite each individual energy to help continued generation,” John Hackett, president ofMinute Maid business unit, which includes the firm’s juice brands, said in a assertion emailed to CNN Business enterprise.

“This choice was not made evenly,” he extra.

Coca-Cola obtained Odwalla in 2001. It has been evaluating Odwalla’s business enterprise for the final numerous years, in accordance to a business spokesperson, who additional that the determination to discontinue the brand is not specifically similar to the coronavirus pandemic. Health-aware individuals are fewer fascinated in smoothies than they utilised to be, she spelled out.

Still, the conclusion “will come at a time when it is a lot more vital than at any time to evaluate wherever we can strengthen efficiencies in our company and functions,” Hackett mentioned in the statement.