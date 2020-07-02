Alyssa Milano hits back again about alleged blackface image

Alyssa Milano hits back over alleged blackface photo

The actress posted Tuesday in reaction to an posting alleging she was “dealing with backlash” about a purported “blackface scandal.”

“Hey, a**holes,” she tweeted. “The under photo is me parodying Jersey Shore and Snookie’s (cq) tan. Snookie’s tan (she is a sweetheart by the way) is deserving of parodying as is Trump’s ‘tan.'”

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is a star of the hit MTV collection “Jersey Shore” and very well regarded for her tan.

CNN has attained out to reps for LifeZette for remark.

A rep for Polizzi, who was born in Chile and adopted as an infant by Italian-American mom and dad, declined to comment to CNN.

The issue of blackface has develop into a large a single in Hollywood for the duration of the modern world wide reexamining of race and racial injustice. Previous episodes of numerous shows that showcased a character in blackface not too long ago have been pulled from streaming providers, and late evening host Jimmy Kimmel apologized soon after previous clips of him executing in blackface surfaced.

Milano, who has been outspoken in her opposition to Trump, experienced tweeted times before about what she alleges is a smear campaign against her for the reason that of her politics.

“The proper wing trolls are working with a nevertheless from this humorous or die online video in which a parodied Snookie from Jersey Shore,” she tweeted Saturday along with the 2013 movie from the parody. “If you see the monitor grab that they are applying perhaps you can shut them down with a hyperlink to the full video clip.”

“Cancel tradition is becoming weaponized by the ideal/Putin,” Milano tweeted Monday.

“Consider discover of who they are focusing on & what is trending,” she wrote. “Are they striving to hurt Trump’s most vocal critics? Yup. The misinformation campaign has begun. Be vigilant in what you publish on social media. Reality nonetheless issues.”

