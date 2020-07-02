Advertisers have Facebook’s focus. Now here’s what they want

Starting off Wednesday, several household names — from Hershey’s to Denny’s — will formally pause marketing on the platform as part of a broader boycott effort and hard work around worries about Facebook’s handling of misinformation and despise speech.

Fb FB A civil legal rights coalition that consists of the Anti-Defamation League and the NAACP released the #StopHateforProfit marketing campaign last thirty day period, contacting on big organizations to halt promoting onfor the month of July thanks to the platform’s “repeated failure to meaningfully handle the wide proliferation of despise on its platforms.” While some brand names are halting expending by the finish of the month, other people these kinds of as household merchandise big Unilever are pausing promoting as a result of the finish of the calendar year across social media, not just Facebook.

Some analysts doubt these moves will appreciably dent Facebook’s income, many thanks to the millions of smaller and medium firms that rely on the system for marketing, but the strain campaign appears to have set Facebook on the defensive. Traders have been rattled and Facebook’s leadership has regularly had to address the situation.

Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s CEO and cofounder, has now agreed to meet up with with the civil legal rights organizers behind the boycott, the enterprise confirmed to CNN Business enterprise on Wednesday. Facebook framed the assembly as part of its normal engagement with “civil rights leaders and businesses.”

CNN’s Brian Fung contributed to this report.