A wholesome 30-calendar year-outdated person went to a crowded bar. He finished up in a medical center on a breathing tube

“We were being on the verge of reopening, and we did not really treatment about Covid, to be sincere with you,” Flores reported.

Two days later, he awoke with a fever of 103 and physique sores, Flores instructed CNN’s Erin Burnett. A 7 days later, he was in the hospital, where he was place on a breathing tube in the course of his week continue to be.

Arizona has been a person of the tougher strike areas in the pandemic lately, with cases soaring. The condition has at minimum 84,093 persons contaminated, up from 46,689 reported June 19.

That night at the bar, Flores explained he was there with good friends and “we just were experiencing our lifestyle in the course of that time,” he explained.