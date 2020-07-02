A healthy 30-yr-outdated gentleman went to a crowded bar. He ended up in a healthcare facility on a respiration tube

“We were being on the verge of reopening, and we didn’t truly care about Covid, to be straightforward with you,” Flores mentioned.

Two days afterwards, he awoke with a fever of 103 and body sores, Flores explained to CNN’s Erin Burnett. A week later on, he was in the medical center, where he was put on a breathing tube during his week stay.

Arizona has been just one of the more challenging hit places in the pandemic recently, with circumstances soaring. The point out has at least 84,093 individuals infected, up from 46,689 claimed June 19.

That night at the bar, Flores explained he was there with friends and “we just ended up experiencing our lifetime during that time,” he stated.