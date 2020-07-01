Trump claims he’s ‘all for masks,’ but thinks coronavirus will ‘disappear’

When questioned whether or not he would have on a mask, Trump explained to Fox Business enterprise in a White Dwelling job interview, “Oh, I would. I have. I mean men and women have observed me sporting 1. If I’m in a team of individuals where by we’re not 10 feet absent — but typically I’m not in that posture and everyone’s examined.”

Trump reported that he didn’t believe that producing masks necessary throughout the country was important but claimed that he is “all for masks” and that he “thinks masks are great.”

Trump additional he would have “no challenge” with becoming seen with a mask on.

“Basically, I experienced a mask on. I kind of preferred the way I seemed. It was Ok. It was a dim, black mask and I considered it think and if men and women come to feel superior about it they must do it.”