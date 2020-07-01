Sia becomes grandmother at 44 following adopted teenage son welcomes ‘two babies’

The 44-yr-outdated Australian star shared the information all through Tuesday’s episode of DJ Zane Lowe’s Apple Songs podcast, expressing the young of her sons lately grew to become a father.

“My youngest son just experienced two infants. I am a f**king grandma! I know, ideal,” she mentioned. “‘I’m just promptly horrified.”

She added that her boys phone her “Nana” but she is “trying to get them to call me Lovey, like Kris (Jenner). I’m like, “Simply call me Lovey.”‘

Back in May well, the “Chandelier” hitmaker unveiled all through an interview with SiriusXM’s “The Early morning Mash Up,” that her relatives experienced developed just after she took on two boys “getting older out of the foster treatment system.”