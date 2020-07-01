Nick Kyrgios phone calls Boris Becker a ‘doughnut’ immediately after being labelled a ‘rat’ by tennis terrific

After a host of stars examined beneficial for Covid-19 right after competing in the tournament — which captivated large crowds and in which social distancing wasn’t in area — such as Djokovic, his wife Jelena, 3 other gamers, a few coaches and a person player’s pregnant spouse, the opposition was canceled. Djokovic also issued a assertion indicating sorry the match “triggered damage.”

A person of the gamers who competed but analyzed unfavorable, Alexander Zverev, announced on his social media that, regardless of his destructive exam, he would be self-isolating as a precaution. However, a movie that emerged on social media a couple of times afterwards appeared to clearly show the German partying in a Monte Carlo nightclub.

Kyrgios, normally the resource of controversy in tennis, took to Twitter to criticize the 23-yr-aged Zverev, contacting him “egocentric” for disregarding social length recommendations.