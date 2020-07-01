Netflix announces Ava DuVernay-led series on Colin Kaepernick

Seth Grace by July 1, 2020 Sports
The streaming large introduced a new confined sequence titled “Colin in Black & White,” from Ava DuVernay, dependent on Kaepernick’s higher university a long time.

Kaepernick will look in the collection and insert his individual voice to the project.

The constrained series will run for 6 episodes and reunites DuVernay with Michael Starrbury, who will create and serve as government producer.

DuVernay and Starrbury earlier labored together on “When They See Us,” which received 16 Emmy nominations.

In 2016, Kaepernick built national news when he refused to stand as the Nationwide Anthem played in advance of NFL video games. He explained he did so to protest police shootings of African-American adult men and other social injustices faced by black people in the United States.

Executing so helped transform him into an icon in the battle against law enforcement brutality and racial injustice.
“The collection will emphasis on Kaepernick’s formative superior faculty yrs, lending significant insight into the functions and encounters that led him to turn into the activist he is today,” Netflix said in its assertion.
DuVernay, who also celebrated the information on Twitter, said in a statement that Kaepernick’s act of protest “ignited a national conversation about race and justice with far-achieving outcomes for football, society and for him, individually.”

She added, “Colin’s tale has substantially to say about identification, athletics and the enduring spirit of protest and resilience. I couldn’t be happier than to convey to this tale with the team at Netflix.”

Netflix has nevertheless to announce an official launch date for the collection.

