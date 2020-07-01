Netflix announces Ava DuVernay-led series on Colin Kaepernick

The streaming large introduced a new confined sequence titled “Colin in Black & White,” from Ava DuVernay, dependent on Kaepernick’s higher university a long time.

Kaepernick will look in the collection and insert his individual voice to the project.

The constrained series will run for 6 episodes and reunites DuVernay with Michael Starrbury, who will create and serve as government producer.

DuVernay and Starrbury earlier labored together on “When They See Us,” which received 16 Emmy nominations.