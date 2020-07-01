NASA astronauts conduct second spacewalk for room station electric power updates

Wednesday’s spacewalk began at 7:13 a.m. ET.

Equally astronauts are veteran spacewalkers. This is the eighth undertaking outside for the two Cassidy and Behnken, according to NASA.

Behnken, together with NASA astronaut Doug Hurley, launched from the United States and joined Cassidy on the house station on May perhaps 31. They had been aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon all through the Demo-2 mission.

These spacewalks are the end result of a sequence of power updates that commenced in January 2017 to swap nickel-hydrogen batteries with new lithium ion batteries.

This spacewalk, equivalent to one that took place last Friday, will concentration on changing batteries for 1 of the energy channels on the much starboard truss of the station. Since the astronauts attained some of the duties for this spacewalk past week, they will also target on tasks that were being scheduled for later spacewalks, route electricity and ethernet cables, and work other preparations for upcoming electric power system upgrades.

These cables will offer greater sights on long term spacewalks, in accordance to NASA.

These ability technique updates, however, are nothing at all like replacing batteries in your remote. The new batteries each individual have a mass of 428 kilos.

For this second spacewalk, Cassidy will be crew member I and carrying a spacesuit demonstrating purple stripes, when Behnken will provide as crew member II in a suit with no stripes. Hurley and Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner will support Cassidy and Behnken into their spacesuits. Hurley will function the station’s robotic arm to assistance the astronauts outdoors the station.

The battery replacements, which will have a 20-year lifetime, will set the station in a a lot superior configuration for the lengthy phrase, claimed Kenneth Todd, deputy Global Space Station application supervisor, all through a NASA press meeting past 7 days.

Behnken recently mentioned the spacewalk, and why it is really vital to exchange the batteries, in the course of a simply call to the space station from CNN Innovation and Room Reporter Rachel Crane.

“When the place station is in the sun, it is really amassing strength and it needs to retailer for when it’s in the darkish,” he said. “And so all those batteries, as they’re cycled time and time all over again, they dress in down and want to be replaced. And so periodically that maintenance is essential.”

Behnken claimed he was searching ahead to a further spacewalk experience.

“I truly seem ahead to the views of the Earth when we get a totally free instant,” he reported. “I assume each astronaut, when they go out on their first spacewalk, they’re actually concentrated on trying to get all the actions accomplished and do a fantastic career so that they can almost certainly get a probability to do another 1 if the opportunity offers alone.

“But following you have done a pair and know what to assume as you go by way of it, it is important to, you know, choose some mental photos, some mental visuals, or don’t forget what it was like to be exterior.”