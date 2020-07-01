MTV VMAs will take place as planned in New York Metropolis

The MTV Movie Songs Awards will return in August to New York City’s Barclays Center, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared Monday in a information convention.
This year’s function, on August 30, will bring collectively music enthusiasts all over the world and spend homage to the toughness, spirit and resilience of New York City and its citizens. Spanning all five boroughs — Brooklyn, the Bronx, Staten Island, Queens and Manhattan — the night will characteristic performances from various iconic spots.

“We’re elated to carry the 2020 ‘VMAs’ again to NYC, the cultural mecca of the planet exactly where songs and enjoyment are woven into the DNA,” Bruce Gillmer, president of audio, music talent, programming and activities for ViacomCBS Media Networks, stated in a statement.

“Demonstrate producers together with Barclays Middle administration have been working intently with condition and nearby officials to put into practice best techniques for every person concerned,” the launch mentioned. “Among the the steps all get-togethers concerned have aligned to include things like in depth social distancing treatments, significant potential limits, the virtualization of components in which doable, and confined capability or no viewers.”

The VMAs will be the initially Barclays Heart party since the COVID-19 pandemic achieved New York,” claimed Oliver Weisberg, chief government officer of Barclays Middle and the Brooklyn Nets, in a statement.

“We are very psyched to when all over again host this legendary night time of audio, and are specifically proud of the influence it will have on our Brooklyn local community via the generation of nearby careers,” he stated. “We deeply enjoy the assistance and advice of condition and local governing administration officials, as properly as our inside administration and staff of medical gurus, all of whom have been working really hard to assure the well being and basic safety of anyone involved, and we will continue on to carefully follow their steerage through each individual step of the planning system with our associates at ViacomCBS.”

Final year’s clearly show was held at Prudential Middle in Newark, New Jersey.
